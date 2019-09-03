Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.55 N/A 0.03 23.88 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $1, and a 47.06% upside potential. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 71.43% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Synthorx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 86.2%. About 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.