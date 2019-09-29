Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 0.00 5.78M -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,048,931,596.91% -11.1% 17.6% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 68,483,412.32% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 102.78% upside potential and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.