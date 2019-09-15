Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

We are comparing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.05 N/A 0.03 23.88 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.92 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Seres Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 86.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Seres Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.