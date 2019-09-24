Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.50 N/A 0.03 23.88 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 4981.97 N/A -9.74 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta means AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1.75, with potential upside of 83.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 98.75%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance while Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sage Therapeutics Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.