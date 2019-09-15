Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

We are contrasting AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.05 N/A 0.03 23.88 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.80 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.76 and it happens to be 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 91.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.91 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 86.71% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $1.75. Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 43.88%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 77.7% respectively. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.28%. Competitively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.