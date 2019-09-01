Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.39 N/A 0.03 23.88 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.18 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $1, while its potential upside is 45.75%. Competitively the consensus target price of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $33, which is potential 111.27% upside. The data provided earlier shows that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.