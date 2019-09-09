Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s results

We are comparing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.73 N/A 0.03 23.88 Incyte Corporation 82 8.75 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation. Incyte Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Incyte Corporation has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Incyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 39.28% at a $1 average target price. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation’s average target price is $92, while its potential upside is 16.43%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Incyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 94.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Incyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Incyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.