Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s results

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.14 N/A -0.05 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 161.35% at a $1.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.