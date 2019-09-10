Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.43 N/A 0.03 23.88 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.29 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $1, and a 41.54% upside potential. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 43.31% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated appears more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 76.8%. 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.