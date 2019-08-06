Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)’s results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.40 N/A 0.03 23.88 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.50 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 199.36% and an $2 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 23.69%. 0.28% are AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.