Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.05 N/A 0.03 23.88 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility and Risk

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.76. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 86.71% at a $1.75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.9% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 42.8% are Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.