Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s results

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 24.22 N/A 0.03 23.88 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 79.40% for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $1.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.9% and 57.1%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.28%. Insiders Competitively, held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.