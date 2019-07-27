Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.14 N/A -0.05 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 161.35% and an $1.67 consensus target price. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus target price and a 173.97% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.4% and 17.9%. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.