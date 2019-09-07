Reviewing AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Both AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.50 N/A 0.03 23.88 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1150.54 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1, with potential upside of 48.15%. Competitively Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $15.25, with potential upside of 162.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.