Reviewing Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s results

This is a contrast between Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avedro Inc.
|16
|10.54
|N/A
|-2.08
|0.00
|Titan Medical Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Avedro Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Avedro Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avedro Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Titan Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Avedro Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avedro Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
|Titan Medical Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Avedro Inc. has a 15.21% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25. Titan Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 219.15% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Titan Medical Inc. appears more favorable than Avedro Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 75.5% of Avedro Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Avedro Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avedro Inc.
|-5.09%
|-8.88%
|35.34%
|0%
|0%
|50.2%
|Titan Medical Inc.
|-9.22%
|-17.75%
|-30.63%
|-48.7%
|-35.2%
|61.48%
For the past year Avedro Inc. was less bullish than Titan Medical Inc.
Summary
Avedro Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Titan Medical Inc.
