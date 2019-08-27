Reviewing Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s results

This is a contrast between Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 16 10.54 N/A -2.08 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avedro Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avedro Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Avedro Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avedro Inc. has a 15.21% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25. Titan Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 219.15% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Titan Medical Inc. appears more favorable than Avedro Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Avedro Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Avedro Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year Avedro Inc. was less bullish than Titan Medical Inc.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Titan Medical Inc.