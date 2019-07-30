Reviewing Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 16 10.27 N/A -1.47 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 28 5.60 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Avedro Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avedro Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Liquidity

Avedro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Intersect ENT Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avedro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avedro Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Avedro Inc. has a 6.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Competitively Intersect ENT Inc. has a consensus target price of $34, with potential upside of 71.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Intersect ENT Inc. looks more robust than Avedro Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avedro Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.3% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of Avedro Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Intersect ENT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.8% -7.42% -18.48% -15.05% -33.24% -6.07%

For the past year Avedro Inc. had bullish trend while Intersect ENT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.