Reviewing Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s results

Both Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 16 10.59 N/A -2.08 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.42 N/A 0.24 22.68

Demonstrates Avedro Inc. and Electromed Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avedro Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avedro Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Electromed Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Avedro Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Electromed Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Avedro Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.75% for Avedro Inc. with consensus price target of $23.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Avedro Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.8% of Electromed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year Avedro Inc. has stronger performance than Electromed Inc.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Electromed Inc.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.