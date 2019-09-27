Reviewing Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)’s and Its Competitors results

As Business Services company, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avaya Holdings Corp. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avaya Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 839,300,244.10% 8.80% 2.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Avaya Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 103.15M 12 7.81 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Avaya Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 36.95%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avaya Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. has -17.31% weaker performance while Avaya Holdings Corp.’s rivals have 42.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Avaya Holdings Corp.’s competitors beat Avaya Holdings Corp.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.