Reviewing Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)’s and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.43 N/A 0.50 29.56 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 0.99 N/A 17.31 8.41

Demonstrates Avaya Holdings Corp. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Avaya Holdings Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Avaya Holdings Corp. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 3.1% 0.8% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avaya Holdings Corp. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has 2.6 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s upside potential is 96.25% at a $22 consensus target price. On the other hand, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s potential upside is 13.61% and its consensus target price is $166.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Avaya Holdings Corp. seems more appealing than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avaya Holdings Corp. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.1%. About 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. -19.17% -20.6% -8.28% -8.56% -29.5% 1.92% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Alliance Data Systems Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats Avaya Holdings Corp. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.