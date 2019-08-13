Reviewing Avantor Inc. (AVTR)’s and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s results

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) and IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantor Inc. 18 1.56 N/A -0.56 0.00 IKONICS Corporation 8 0.73 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Avantor Inc. and IKONICS Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IKONICS Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -1.1%

Liquidity

Avantor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, IKONICS Corporation which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. IKONICS Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avantor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avantor Inc. and IKONICS Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.2% and 1.4%. 0.7% are Avantor Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.4% of IKONICS Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31% IKONICS Corporation 5.77% -5.49% -11.34% -28.5% -10.74% -15.2%

For the past year Avantor Inc. has 21.31% stronger performance while IKONICS Corporation has -15.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Avantor Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors IKONICS Corporation.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and the Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Duluth, Minnesota.