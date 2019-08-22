Reviewing Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS)’s and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 43 2.44 N/A -0.45 0.00 STAAR Surgical Company 32 10.32 N/A 0.13 232.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avanos Medical Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.9% STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.44 beta means Avanos Medical Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. STAAR Surgical Company’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, STAAR Surgical Company which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. STAAR Surgical Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Avanos Medical Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00

Avanos Medical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.82% and an $56.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.9% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares and 91.2% of STAAR Surgical Company shares. About 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09% STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than STAAR Surgical Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors STAAR Surgical Company beats Avanos Medical Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.