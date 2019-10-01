Reviewing Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS)’s and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s results

This is a contrast between Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. 36 -2.71 47.14M -0.45 0.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 0.00 11.42M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avanos Medical Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avanos Medical Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 132,155,873.28% 1.3% 0.9% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 181,558,028.62% -13.3% -10.1%

Liquidity

Avanos Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Sensus Healthcare Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Sensus Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avanos Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Avanos Medical Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avanos Medical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.78% and an $48 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avanos Medical Inc. and Sensus Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 11.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Avanos Medical Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.1% of Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. -2.44% -6.39% -5.72% -10.27% -26.14% -9.09% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. was less bearish than Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Avanos Medical Inc. beats Sensus Healthcare Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.