Reviewing Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS)’s and Its Peers results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies company, Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Avanos Medical Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.11% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Avanos Medical Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avanos Medical Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical Inc. 0.00% 1.30% 0.90% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Avanos Medical Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical Inc. N/A 44 0.00 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Avanos Medical Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

With consensus price target of $57, Avanos Medical Inc. has a potential upside of 29.55%. The potential upside of the peers is 31.91%. Avanos Medical Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avanos Medical Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avanos Medical Inc. 0.76% -2.42% -6.87% -13.37% -17.07% -1.94% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year Avanos Medical Inc. has -1.94% weaker performance while Avanos Medical Inc.’s competitors have 45.44% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Avanos Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Avanos Medical Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.22 and has 3.43 Quick Ratio. Avanos Medical Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avanos Medical Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Avanos Medical Inc. has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avanos Medical Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.11 which is 11.09% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Avanos Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Avanos Medical Inc.’s competitors beat Avanos Medical Inc.

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.