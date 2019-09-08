Reviewing Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX)’s and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)’s results

Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) and Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Waste Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Holdings Corporation 2 0.12 N/A -0.26 0.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 17 1.21 N/A -0.33 0.00

Demonstrates Avalon Holdings Corporation and Covanta Holding Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avalon Holdings Corporation and Covanta Holding Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Holdings Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1.5% Covanta Holding Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 4%

Risk & Volatility

Avalon Holdings Corporation is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. Covanta Holding Corporation on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalon Holdings Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Covanta Holding Corporation has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Covanta Holding Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalon Holdings Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Avalon Holdings Corporation and Covanta Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Covanta Holding Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Covanta Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 4.59% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avalon Holdings Corporation and Covanta Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 84.9%. About 32.67% of Avalon Holdings Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Covanta Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalon Holdings Corporation 6.94% 3.97% -2.24% -7.75% -56.77% -1.13% Covanta Holding Corporation -0.81% -3.26% -2.99% 8.78% -2.16% 28.32%

For the past year Avalon Holdings Corporation has -1.13% weaker performance while Covanta Holding Corporation has 28.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Covanta Holding Corporation beats Avalon Holdings Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Avalon Inn, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. The company disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process. It owns and operates 42 energy-from-waste facilities; 5 additional energy generation facilities, including wood biomass and hydroelectric renewable energy production facilities in North America. Covanta Holding Corporation also owns and operates 17 transfer stations, 15 environmental services facilities, 1 regional metals recycling facility, and 4 landfills. The company was formerly known as Danielson Holding Corporation and changed its name to Covanta Holding Corporation in September 2005. Covanta Holding Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.