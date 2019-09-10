Reviewing Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)’s and Its Rivals results

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) is a company in the Hospitals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avalon GloboCare Corp. has 2.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 56.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Avalon GloboCare Corp. has 34.3% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.88% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Avalon GloboCare Corp. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare Corp. 0.00% -91.70% -77.40% Industry Average 23.29% 67.27% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Avalon GloboCare Corp. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare Corp. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 131.76M 565.77M 40.32

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Avalon GloboCare Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.50 2.61

The rivals have a potential upside of 92.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avalon GloboCare Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalon GloboCare Corp. -3.69% -17.39% -19.31% -63.14% -24% -24% Industry Average 8.10% 12.70% 10.45% 36.23% 42.40% 34.22%

For the past year Avalon GloboCare Corp. has -24.00% weaker performance while Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s competitors have 34.22% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.38 and has 1.28 Quick Ratio. Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Dividends

Avalon GloboCare Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s peers beat Avalon GloboCare Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.