Reviewing Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)’s and HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s results

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) and HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) compete with each other in the Hospitals sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare Corp. 4 133.56 N/A -0.11 0.00 HCA Healthcare Inc. 130 0.97 N/A 9.23 13.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avalon GloboCare Corp. and HCA Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare Corp. 0.00% -72.1% -57.4% HCA Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -70.5% 9.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalon GloboCare Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, HCA Healthcare Inc. has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HCA Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Avalon GloboCare Corp. and HCA Healthcare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 HCA Healthcare Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s potential upside is 15.56% and its consensus price target is $156.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avalon GloboCare Corp. and HCA Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.8% and 72.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 35.1% of Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of HCA Healthcare Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalon GloboCare Corp. 1.61% -45.47% -41.16% -8% 26.5% -8% HCA Healthcare Inc. -1.53% -3.08% -12.57% -14.43% 21.03% -1.02%

For the past year Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than HCA Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HCA Healthcare Inc. beats Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States and England. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services. It also operates psychiatric hospitals, which provide therapeutic programs comprising child, adolescent and adult psychiatric care, and adolescent and adult alcohol and drug abuse treatment and counseling. In addition, the company operates outpatient health care facilities consisting of freestanding ambulatory surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices, and various other facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 166 general, acute care hospitals with 43,778 licensed beds; 3 psychiatric hospitals with 412 licensed beds; and 1 rehabilitation hospital, as well as 118 freestanding surgery centers. The company was formerly known as HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.