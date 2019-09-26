Reviewing Avalara Inc. (AVLR)’s and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s results

Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 71 17.28 N/A -1.04 0.00 Open Text Corporation 40 3.85 N/A 1.02 41.88

Table 1 demonstrates Avalara Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avalara Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Open Text Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 3.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Open Text Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Open Text Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Avalara Inc. and Open Text Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Open Text Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Avalara Inc.’s average price target is $90.38, while its potential upside is 22.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avalara Inc. and Open Text Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 77.8% respectively. About 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.3% are Open Text Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Open Text Corporation -2.47% 3.07% 10.9% 20.87% 15.34% 30.77%

For the past year Avalara Inc. was more bullish than Open Text Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Open Text Corporation beats Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal. Its products also include business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration, fax solutions, and secure messaging; analytics solutions, including embedded reporting and visualization, and big data analysis; and discovery solutions consisting of search, semantic navigation, and auto classification, as well as InfoFusion to deal with the issue of Â‘information silosÂ’ resulting from disconnected information sources across the enterprise. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its product offerings into the customerÂ’s systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.