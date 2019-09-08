Reviewing Avalara Inc. (AVLR)’s and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s results

Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 69 19.15 N/A -1.04 0.00 OneSpan Inc. 16 2.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates Avalara Inc. and OneSpan Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% OneSpan Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor OneSpan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. OneSpan Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avalara Inc. and OneSpan Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 OneSpan Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Avalara Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.44% and an $90.38 average price target. Meanwhile, OneSpan Inc.’s average price target is $19.5, while its potential upside is 31.14%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that OneSpan Inc. seems more appealing than Avalara Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avalara Inc. and OneSpan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 68%. 4.2% are Avalara Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.4% of OneSpan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% OneSpan Inc. -8.05% 4.43% -20.02% 2.09% -14.13% 12.9%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has stronger performance than OneSpan Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors OneSpan Inc. beats Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps. It also provides eSignLive eSignature solutions; and eSignLive eVault Manager, a Web-based platform that provides mortgage lenders, auto financers, equipment lessors, and other financial services organizations the means to store, assign, and service electronic mortgage notes, and secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers VACMAN solutions; DIGIPASS hardware authenticators to support authentication and digital signatures for applications running on desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and smart phones; and IDENTIKEY Authentication Server, an authentication server that supports the deployment, use, and administration of DIGIPASS strong user authentication. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.