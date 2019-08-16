Reviewing Avalara Inc. (AVLR)’s and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 64 19.71 N/A -1.04 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.29 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avalara Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avalara Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avalara Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avalara Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$87.17 is Avalara Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.31%. Nuance Communications Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 34.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Nuance Communications Inc. looks more robust than Avalara Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.5% of Avalara Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avalara Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has stronger performance than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Avalara Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.