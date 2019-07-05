Reviewing Avalara Inc. (AVLR)’s and Its Rivals results

Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Avalara Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avalara Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avalara Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.20% -20.20% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Avalara Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. N/A 53 0.00 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Avalara Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

Avalara Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $51, suggesting a potential downside of -35.90%. The rivals have a potential upside of 136.30%. Based on the data given earlier, Avalara Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avalara Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Avalara Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avalara Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Avalara Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avalara Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Dividends

Avalara Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.