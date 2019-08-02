Reviewing Avalara Inc. (AVLR)’s and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s results

Both Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 61 19.09 N/A -1.04 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 39 3.09 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avalara Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Avalara Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Benefitfocus Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Benefitfocus Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avalara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Avalara Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$72.67 is Avalara Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -9.95%. Competitively the consensus price target of Benefitfocus Inc. is $58.4, which is potential 132.58% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Benefitfocus Inc. seems more appealing than Avalara Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avalara Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.5% and 74.96% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.2% of Avalara Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -1.81% 7.82% 40.36% 105.19% 101.68% 161.57% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Avalara Inc. has 161.57% stronger performance while Benefitfocus Inc. has -45.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Avalara Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Benefitfocus Inc.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.