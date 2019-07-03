Reviewing Avalara Inc. (AVLR)’s and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara Inc. 53 18.48 N/A -1.04 0.00 2U Inc. 55 5.57 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avalara Inc. and 2U Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avalara Inc. and 2U Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara Inc. 0.00% -51.2% -20.2% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Liquidity

Avalara Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, 2U Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avalara Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Avalara Inc. and 2U Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 2U Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Avalara Inc. has a consensus target price of $56.5, and a -27.68% downside potential. Meanwhile, 2U Inc.’s average target price is $87, while its potential upside is 123.02%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that 2U Inc. seems more appealing than Avalara Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avalara Inc. and 2U Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Avalara Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avalara Inc. -5.77% 23.86% 35.78% 123.42% 0% 122.34% 2U Inc. -9.2% -37.37% -38.3% -25.01% -56.18% -18.24%

For the past year Avalara Inc. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

2U Inc. beats Avalara Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.