Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)’s results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.28 N/A -2.60 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.79 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 150.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 98.5% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are PDL BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.