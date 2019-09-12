Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s results

Since Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.10 N/A -2.60 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.56 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Risk & Volatility

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. In other hand, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, with potential upside of 172.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 31% respectively. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.