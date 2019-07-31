Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.00 N/A -2.57 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.59 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.71 shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, with potential upside of 159.74%. On the other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 10.86% and its consensus price target is $106.86. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.