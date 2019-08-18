Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.04 N/A -2.60 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, with potential upside of 189.86%. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 257.14% and its consensus price target is $25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 33.4%. Insiders owned 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.