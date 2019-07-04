Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.83 N/A -2.57 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 48 82.67 N/A -1.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -16.2%

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MyoKardia Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MyoKardia Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 183.02%. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $85 average target price and a 66.15% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc appears more favorable than MyoKardia Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 81.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Comparatively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% MyoKardia Inc. -0.21% -5% 21.13% -17.97% 2.19% -2.74%

For the past year MyoKardia Inc. has weaker performance than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.