Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.42 27.29M -2.60 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Mesoblast Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1,080,834,884.55% -279.6% -41.4% Mesoblast Limited 1,408,734,402.85% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta means Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Mesoblast Limited on the other hand, has 1.85 beta which makes it 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Mesoblast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, with potential upside of 51.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.