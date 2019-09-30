Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.46 27.29M -2.60 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.30M -3.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1,027,988,096.58% -279.6% -41.4% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 156,591,955.32% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.6 shows that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 44.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.07% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.