Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

This is a contrast between Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.04 N/A -2.57 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.32 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.3 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Heat Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a consensus price target of $6, and a 148.96% upside potential. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 1,328.57%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.9% and 16.2%. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.