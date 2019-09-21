Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.69 N/A -2.60 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. Its rival Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has an average price target of $6, and a 78.04% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has -10.47% weaker performance while Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 46.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.