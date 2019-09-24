Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 2.24 N/A -2.60 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Gamida Cell Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 34.23%. Competitively Gamida Cell Ltd. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 244.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Gamida Cell Ltd. looks more robust than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.