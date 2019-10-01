Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

Both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 3 0.46 27.29M -2.60 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 11.80M -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1,011,602,476.18% -279.6% -41.4% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 179,331,306.99% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Evelo Biosciences Inc. which has a 11.9 Current Ratio and a 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 2 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target is $6, while its potential upside is 44.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was less bearish than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.