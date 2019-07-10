Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 1.03 N/A -2.57 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 13.14 N/A 2.73 24.24

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -67.8% -14.3% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s current beta is 1.71 and it happens to be 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and has 27.1 Quick Ratio. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$6 is Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 151.05%. On the other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s potential upside is 38.64% and its consensus price target is $85. The information presented earlier suggests that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 63.5% respectively. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 10% 9.09% -34.98% -63.23% -81.2% -48.84% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc had bearish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.