Reviewing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2 0.84 N/A -2.60 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -3.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -279.6% -41.4% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is $6, with potential upside of 207.69%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 455.49% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 1.32% -12.5% 76.34% -16.3% -63.22% -10.47% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was less bearish than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for primary care and sterile injectable markets in the United States, France, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s owns and develops drug delivery platforms, such as Micropump, a microparticulate system that allows the development of modified and/or controlled release of solid and oral dosage formulations of drugs; LiquiTime, which allows development of modified/controlled release liquid suspension formulations; Trigger Lock that allows development of abuse-deterrent modified/controlled release formulations of narcotic/opioid analgesics and other drugs susceptible to abuse; and Medusa, a hydrogel depot technology that allows the development of extended/modified release of injectable dosage formulations of drugs. Its lead products include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection used to treat hypotension; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection. The company also provides Karbinal ER, an H1 receptor antagonist used to treat children with seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis; AcipHex Sprinkle for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; Flexichamber, a collapsible holding chamber that administers aerosolized medication from pressurized metered dose inhalers; and Cefaclor for the treatment of otitis media, lower respiratory infections, pharyngitis and tonsillitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin structure infections. In addition, its product candidates comprise sodium oxybate for narcolepsy; Hydromorphone/Trigger Lock for pain; Exenatide, a Medusa-based injectable formulation for diabetes; and LiquiTime for cough/cold. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC in January 2017. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.