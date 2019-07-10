Reviewing AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO)’s and Its Rivals results

As Trucking company, AutoWeb Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.1% of AutoWeb Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.02% of all Trucking’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AutoWeb Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.70% of all Trucking companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AutoWeb Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb Inc. 0.00% -215.00% -148.50% Industry Average 5.31% 17.53% 8.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares AutoWeb Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 152.53M 2.87B 14.83

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for AutoWeb Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 1.22 2.56

With average target price of $4.75, AutoWeb Inc. has a potential upside of 34.18%. As a group, Trucking companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given AutoWeb Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AutoWeb Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AutoWeb Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AutoWeb Inc. 0.31% -3.54% -7.63% 52.09% 6.51% 7.21% Industry Average 3.02% 3.53% 6.44% 16.73% 15.11% 19.83%

For the past year AutoWeb Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

AutoWeb Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, AutoWeb Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.63 and has 1.64 Quick Ratio. AutoWeb Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AutoWeb Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.06 shows that AutoWeb Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, AutoWeb Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.58 which is 57.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

AutoWeb Inc. does not pay a dividend.

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The companyÂ’s products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions. It owns and operates an automotive Website, Autobytel.com that offers consumers the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; and an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns. The companyÂ’s products and services also comprise iControl by Autobytel, which allows dealers various options to filter and control vehicle leads; WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; Email Manager that provides follow up emails on behalf of the dealers to consumers who have submitted leads; and Lead Call, which provides a live phone call to the consumer on behalf of the dealers and schedules an appointment for the consumer to visit the dealership regarding the vehicle. In addition, it offers Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers online monthly payment information; mobile products and services that facilitate communication between dealers and car buyers on smart phones and tablets; and SaleMove, which allows auto dealers and manufacturers to interact with consumer through live video, audio and text based chat, or phone, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.