Reviewing Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)’s and Its Rivals results

As Business Software & Services company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82% of Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Automatic Data Processing Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.00% 39.70% 4.70% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Automatic Data Processing Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing Inc. N/A 163 37.02 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Automatic Data Processing Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Automatic Data Processing Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.81 2.64

With consensus price target of $173.2, Automatic Data Processing Inc. has a potential upside of 9.05%. The potential upside of the peers is 40.20%. Based on the data shown earlier, Automatic Data Processing Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Automatic Data Processing Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Automatic Data Processing Inc. -0.41% 0.08% 5.74% 19.45% 24% 27% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Automatic Data Processing Inc. has weaker performance than Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Automatic Data Processing Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.