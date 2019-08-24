Reviewing Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)’s and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing Inc. 161 5.04 N/A 4.50 37.02 GSE Systems Inc. 3 0.38 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Automatic Data Processing Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) and GSE Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.00% 39.7% 4.7% GSE Systems Inc. 0.00% -10.4% -4.9%

Risk and Volatility

Automatic Data Processing Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, GSE Systems Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GSE Systems Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. GSE Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc. and GSE Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 GSE Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s upside potential is 4.47% at a $172.17 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Automatic Data Processing Inc. and GSE Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 45.7% respectively. About 0.1% of Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.4% of GSE Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Automatic Data Processing Inc. -0.41% 0.08% 5.74% 19.45% 24% 27% GSE Systems Inc. 1.32% 2.67% -9.06% -21.31% -19.63% 10%

For the past year Automatic Data Processing Inc. was more bullish than GSE Systems Inc.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors GSE Systems Inc.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Sykesville, Maryland.