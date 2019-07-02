Reviewing Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)’s and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)’s results

Since Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing Inc. 152 5.18 N/A 4.50 35.43 Amdocs Limited 57 2.10 N/A 2.42 24.99

Table 1 demonstrates Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Amdocs Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Automatic Data Processing Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Automatic Data Processing Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.00% 39.7% 4.7% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 9.6% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.98 beta means Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Amdocs Limited’s 0.53 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Automatic Data Processing Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Amdocs Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Amdocs Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Amdocs Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Amdocs Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Automatic Data Processing Inc. is $157, with potential downside of -5.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Automatic Data Processing Inc. and Amdocs Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.4% and 95.5%. 0.1% are Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of Amdocs Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Automatic Data Processing Inc. 0.11% -2.63% 5.92% 8.28% 25.81% 21.55% Amdocs Limited 11.17% 11.63% 7.55% -9.58% -8.17% 3.09%

For the past year Automatic Data Processing Inc. has stronger performance than Amdocs Limited

Summary

Automatic Data Processing Inc. beats Amdocs Limited on 10 of the 11 factors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance services, retirement services, and tax and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, via a software- and service-based delivery model, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to recruit, pay, manage, and retain employees; and serves approximately 570,000 clients via the companyÂ’s cloud-based strategic software as a service offerings. The PEO Services segment offers HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. It offers HR administration services, such as employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration; and employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to group health, dental and vision coverage, 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and employee assistance program. It also provides employer liability management services, including workersÂ’ compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the U.S. federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.