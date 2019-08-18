Reviewing Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s results

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics plc 22 413.32 N/A -1.40 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 66.47 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Autolus Therapeutics plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 11.99% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 3.52%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.